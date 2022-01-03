3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Jan
4
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
9 Entries
Fred, you are my big brother and always will be. I loved our long talks on the phone. thank you for allowing me to be your sister. Always in my heart, forever and always.
Vicky Adams
Sister
January 7, 2022
You were so loved and will be missed by so many people . You always made sure I had a safe place and were such a good friend ! I will miss you so much ! You will be missed by so many no doubt about that.
Sarah Thomasson
Friend
January 5, 2022
We were just starting to get back together. I was hopeful that we could get together and rekindle some old childhood memories. RIP Freddie my cousin. I wil try to reach out to your children and welcome them to visit us here in Las Vegas. Will miss you Butch and Pam Harrington
Robert Harrington
Family
January 4, 2022
Fred and I were great buds in second grade, and we spent much of our time in Mrs. Robin's class entertaining one another. I found him funny, charming and delightful and have never forgotten him, even though we didn't maintain a friendship after that. Although that may sound silly to some, I mean, "second grade!" But I have never forgotten him and have always had great affection for this sweet and lovely being. His family have my heartfelt condolences for his passing.
Linda Franklin Hube
School
January 4, 2022
We will miss our dear friend, Fred. He was a beautiful soul and loved the Lord and his family and friends. He has been completely healed and free from pain. Until we meet again.
Deborah and David Stone
Friend
January 3, 2022
Liz and family, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. Treasure all your memories of family time. So sorry for your loss.
Darlene Earles
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sincere condolences
Wanda Vernon
January 3, 2022
Our sincere prayers and condolences to Courtney and all the family. We're so very sorry to hear of your loss...
Bobby & Ethylene Tatum
January 3, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.