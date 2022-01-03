Fred and I were great buds in second grade, and we spent much of our time in Mrs. Robin's class entertaining one another. I found him funny, charming and delightful and have never forgotten him, even though we didn't maintain a friendship after that. Although that may sound silly to some, I mean, "second grade!" But I have never forgotten him and have always had great affection for this sweet and lovely being. His family have my heartfelt condolences for his passing.

Linda Franklin Hube School January 4, 2022