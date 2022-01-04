Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fred Dean Harrington
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Fred Dean Harrington

Fred Dean Harrington was born on October 14, 1951, in Martinsville, Va., and passed away in his sleep on January 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Christopher Harrington; sister, Connie Harrington Bilger; mother, Lucy Church Harrington; and father, Billy Harrington. He was also preceded in death by his beloved aunt and uncle, Ewell and Jo Shelor, and son-in-law, Todd Eure.

Fred is survived by his former wife, Elizabeth Carter Harrington, and daughters, McKenzie E. Harrington (Dave), Courtney H. Eure-Hart (Doug), and Ariel H. Grodensky (Shawn). He also had 10 grandchildren, as well as a half-sister, Anna Watts, and stepsister, Vicky Adams.

Fred worked most of his life in the furniture industry, in various sales and management positions. He never met a stranger and always had a smile. Although he suffered his demons and addictions, Fred had found peace in his later years and, most importantly, found God. Fred was a very proud father that, during his years of sobriety, shined as a dad. He never missed a game or recital, and he said that his greatest accomplishment was his family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

Consider making a donation to Fred's church, Community Fellowship Church, in lieu of flowers. He loved his work and fellowship there. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Harrington family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Jan
4
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Fred, you are my big brother and always will be. I loved our long talks on the phone. thank you for allowing me to be your sister. Always in my heart, forever and always.
Vicky Adams
Sister
January 7, 2022
You were so loved and will be missed by so many people . You always made sure I had a safe place and were such a good friend ! I will miss you so much ! You will be missed by so many no doubt about that.
Sarah Thomasson
Friend
January 5, 2022
We were just starting to get back together. I was hopeful that we could get together and rekindle some old childhood memories. RIP Freddie my cousin. I wil try to reach out to your children and welcome them to visit us here in Las Vegas. Will miss you Butch and Pam Harrington
Robert Harrington
Family
January 4, 2022
Fred and I were great buds in second grade, and we spent much of our time in Mrs. Robin's class entertaining one another. I found him funny, charming and delightful and have never forgotten him, even though we didn't maintain a friendship after that. Although that may sound silly to some, I mean, "second grade!" But I have never forgotten him and have always had great affection for this sweet and lovely being. His family have my heartfelt condolences for his passing.
Linda Franklin Hube
School
January 4, 2022
We will miss our dear friend, Fred. He was a beautiful soul and loved the Lord and his family and friends. He has been completely healed and free from pain. Until we meet again.
Deborah and David Stone
Friend
January 3, 2022
Liz and family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. Treasure all your memories of family time. So sorry for your loss.
Darlene Earles
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sincere condolences
Wanda Vernon
January 3, 2022
Our sincere prayers and condolences to Courtney and all the family. We're so very sorry to hear of your loss...
Bobby & Ethylene Tatum
January 3, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Doug Ramsey
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results