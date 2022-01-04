Fred Dean HarringtonFred Dean Harrington was born on October 14, 1951, in Martinsville, Va., and passed away in his sleep on January 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Christopher Harrington; sister, Connie Harrington Bilger; mother, Lucy Church Harrington; and father, Billy Harrington. He was also preceded in death by his beloved aunt and uncle, Ewell and Jo Shelor, and son-in-law, Todd Eure.Fred is survived by his former wife, Elizabeth Carter Harrington, and daughters, McKenzie E. Harrington (Dave), Courtney H. Eure-Hart (Doug), and Ariel H. Grodensky (Shawn). He also had 10 grandchildren, as well as a half-sister, Anna Watts, and stepsister, Vicky Adams.Fred worked most of his life in the furniture industry, in various sales and management positions. He never met a stranger and always had a smile. Although he suffered his demons and addictions, Fred had found peace in his later years and, most importantly, found God. Fred was a very proud father that, during his years of sobriety, shined as a dad. He never missed a game or recital, and he said that his greatest accomplishment was his family.Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.Consider making a donation to Fred's church, Community Fellowship Church, in lieu of flowers. He loved his work and fellowship there. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Harrington family.