Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Garland Clark "Junior" Childress Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Services - Stuart
202 West Blue Ridge Street
Stuart, VA
Garland Clark "Junior" Childress Jr.

March 10, 2021

Mr. Garland Clark "Junior" Childress Jr., age 54, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Stella Christian Church with Pastor Wayne Butler and Pastor Steve Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Junior will lie in state on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 12 until 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, c/o Patty Hazelwood, Memorial Gift Chairman, 1988 Wayside Road, Stuart, Virginia 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Sevices, Inc. Stuart Location
202 West Blue Ridge Street, Stuart, VA
Mar
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stella Christian Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Services - Stuart
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moody Funeral Services - Stuart.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry to hear about It passing we always kept in touch with each other I will be praying for the family
Jarvis Glenn
March 14, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Jr passing. Ronnie worked with him for years. We will be keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Ronnie & Bonnie Wagoner
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results