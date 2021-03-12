Garland Clark "Junior" Childress Jr.
March 10, 2021
Mr. Garland Clark "Junior" Childress Jr., age 54, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Stella Christian Church with Pastor Wayne Butler and Pastor Steve Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Junior will lie in state on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 12 until 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, c/o Patty Hazelwood, Memorial Gift Chairman, 1988 Wayside Road, Stuart, Virginia 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2021.