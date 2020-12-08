Garland E. Hall
June 24, 1942 - December 6, 2020
Mr. Garland E. Hall, age 78, of Stuart, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Randleman, N.C. on June 24, 1942 to the late Moir Leonard Hall and Louise Spencer Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janelda H. Turman, and a brother, Robert Leonard Hall.
Garland graduated from HRMS and Danville Technical Institute. He was a member of Critz Baptist Church and was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Earie 4007. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. After that he was employed by E.I. Dupont in Martinsville and Texas. He never met a stranger and made many lifelong friends through his journey. He loved to ride his Harley and never missed a trip to the Daytona Beach Bike Rally in 45 years.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Beatrice "Bea" H. Hall of the home; one son, Rodney Hall and fiancé, Christi Edwards of Stuart; one daughter and son-in-law, April and Alan Hamm of Stuart; seven grandchildren, Brandi Cooper and husband, Patrick, Devin Steele and Emily, Aaron Lawson, Tanner Hall, Colin Hamm, Maggie Edwards, Jacob Edwards; four great grandchildren, Livie Cooper, Graham Cooper, Royal Nowlin, and Kenzie Steele; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Patrick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joe Young and Kenneth Latchum officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Garland will lie in repose on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart from 1 to 5 p.m. for friends to come by and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church St, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to the American Cancer Society
, 1079C Spruce St, Martinsville, VA 24112. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 8, 2020.