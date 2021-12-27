Garland Bruce Spencer
Garland Bruce Spencer, 105, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was born in Patrick County, Va. June 4, 1916 to Daniel Creed Spencer and Kate Wood Spencer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Evelyn Spencer; brothers, D.C. and Walter Guy Spencer; sister, Ruth Spencer Burgart and infant son, Garland Pace Spencer.
He is survived by his daughters, Martha Bruce Cox of Charleston, W.Va., and Mary Lynn Jordan and her husband, Carter, of Lewisville, Texas; and three grandchildren, Joshua Jordan, Spencer Jordan and Mary Carter Jordan.
Bruce graduated from Hardin Reynolds Memorial School in Critz, Va. and attended National Business College in Roanoke, Va. While in high school he was active in sports, participating on the baseball and basketball teams.
He served in the Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged as a First Class Yeoman in 1945. For a number of years he was associated with Piedmont Trust Bank and later retired from DuPont with 30 years of service.
Bruce became a member of First Baptist Church in 1941 where he was a life deacon and long-time member of the Nick Prillaman Sunday School Class, where he served as president and secretary-treasurer. Later he was a member of the John Kirk Bible Class.
He was a charter member of the Elks Club and Exchange Club and was also a member of the Cotillion Club and the Pythian Lodge.
Due to COVID concerns, a memorial service will be held at King's Grant Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 and will be limited to residents only. A graveside service open to the public will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery. Chaplain Paul Johnson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King's Grant Fellowship Fund, 350 King's Way Road, Martinsville, VA 24112, First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Avenue, Martinsville VA. 24112 or to a charity of choice
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visitwww.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 27, 2021.