Gary Sanford Burnette
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Stuart Chapel
129 Howell Lane
Stuart, VA
Gary Sanford Burnette

September 1, 1947 - September 20, 2021

Gary Sanford Burnette, 74, of Critz, Va. died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 1, 1947 in Henry County, Va. to the late Alice Cochran Burnette and Fred S. Burnette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, two sisters, Oleen Graham, Jean Freeman and one brother, Roger Burnette.

He was a member of Stella Christian Church, loved his family, friends and his beagles.

Surviving are his wife, Ann Clark Burnette of the home; one daughter, Amy (Jeff) Beck of Critz, Va.; one son, Garet Burnette of Critz, Va.; one sister, Maxine Gee of Martinsville, Va.; one brother, Earl Burnette of West Virginia; two grandchildren, Maghan (Jeff) Paszkiewicz, Aaron Fain; four great-grandchildren, Payton and Reagan Paszkiewicz, Emmylou and Rebel Fain and a special friend, Melana Hurd and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Stella Christian Church with Pastor Steve Hayes, Jim Stanley, Leander Reynolds, Garet Burnette officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Stella Christian Church.

Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Burnette family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Stella Christian Church
VA
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Stuart Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sorry to here about Gary worked with him and James Fulcher he was a great guy we joked around a lot he will be missed RIP my friend
Ronnie cockram
Friend
September 24, 2021
Gary was a good one, and will be missed dearly, Ann, Amy, and Garet we are praying for yall.
Jason & Wanda Clark
Family
September 23, 2021
