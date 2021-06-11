To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
1 Entry
The Residents and Staff of Rocky Mount Health & Rehab. extend our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Mr. Gary Hite. Sir, your work is done and Jesus has called you home. "How Beautiful Heaven Must Be". Signed: Margaret Parker, President Resident Council, Rocky Mount Health and Rehab., 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount, Virginia, 24151...Phone 1(540) 4839261