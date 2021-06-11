Menu
Gary L. Hite
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Gary L. Hite

Gary L. Hite, 73, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 11, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
The Residents and Staff of Rocky Mount Health & Rehab. extend our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Mr. Gary Hite. Sir, your work is done and Jesus has called you home. "How Beautiful Heaven Must Be". Signed: Margaret Parker, President Resident Council, Rocky Mount Health and Rehab., 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount, Virginia, 24151...Phone 1(540) 4839261
Rocky Mount Health and Rehab
Other
June 11, 2021
