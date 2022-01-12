Genevieve Via Stone
November 7, 1926 - January 11, 2022
Genevieve Via Stone, 95, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. She was born November 7, 1926 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Arthur Via and Mary Elizabeth Via Norman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Stone; sisters, Lillie Lovelace Cassell, Selma Via Gustler, and Jacqueline Via Smith; and nephew-in-law, Bill Doyle.
Mrs. Stone was an active member of Stone Memorial Christian Church. She was a Sunday school teacher for 38 years. She was chairman of the Christian Women Club and was in the circle of First Baptist Church of Collinsville. She also served on the Board of Directors for Collinsville Recreation Center and was Room Mother Chairman for many years at John Redd Smith Elementary. She spent many hours of her own time tutoring children at Collinsville Primary and Stanleytown Elementary Schools. Mrs. Stone was an advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the SPCA, NSPCA, and St. Jude. She was a loving mother and grandmother who shared her wisdom throughout her years.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Stone Hoyle (Jimmy); grandchildren, Dr. Summer Elizabeth Hoyle and Winston James Hoyle; nieces, Dr. Fran Smith and Barbara Cassell; and nephews, Frank Smith and Lewis Morris.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Chaplain Drew Percell officiating and her friend, Donna McMillan Bullard giving the eulogy. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 12, 2022.