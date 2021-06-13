George David Brown Sr.
George David Brown Sr., 70, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Mae Francis Petty and the late William David Brown. George proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved all sports and excelled in softball and was an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Kay Kincaid; son, George David Brown Jr.; brother, Andy Petty; grandchildren, Mason Brown, Morgan Denny, Bella Brown, and Quinn Brown; and great-grandchild, Maui Denny.
The funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. in the Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Palmer Family Cemetery in Ridgeway.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of George be made to the Martinsville Henry County Veterans Honor Guard, 135 Applewood Road, Martinsville, Virginia 24112.
Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 13, 2021.