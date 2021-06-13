Menu
George David Brown Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
George David Brown Sr.

George David Brown Sr., 70, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Mae Francis Petty and the late William David Brown. George proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved all sports and excelled in softball and was an avid NASCAR fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Kay Kincaid; son, George David Brown Jr.; brother, Andy Petty; grandchildren, Mason Brown, Morgan Denny, Bella Brown, and Quinn Brown; and great-grandchild, Maui Denny.

The funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. in the Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Palmer Family Cemetery in Ridgeway.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of George be made to the Martinsville Henry County Veterans Honor Guard, 135 Applewood Road, Martinsville, Virginia 24112.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 13, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
George was a great friend to my Daddy and I guess I have known him all my life. So sorry to hear of his passing. RIP
Kim Denton Hutchinson
Friend
June 13, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sid sammons
Friend
June 13, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family Albert and Tracey Terry
Tracey Terry
June 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Sid sammons
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results