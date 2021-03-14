3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
15
Burial
Henry Memorial Park
Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
I have fond memories of working with him at Catawba hospital many years ago.
Melissa Cooper
Coworker
May 16, 2021
Gpa I remember as a young girl how special u was to me because I had lost my daddy and u just stepped right in and took me as your own then when Peyton was born on your bday I remember calling Richfield and telling them to call u over the intercom cause u was a great grandpa on your bday I love u gpa
Lori Taylor
Grandchild
April 19, 2021
Doug Ingram
Friend
March 15, 2021
I would like to take this time to offer my sincere heartfelt condolences to Eddie's family that's how I knew him Eddie we went to school together in Bassett he was always such the nicest person a very decent person I remember his cousin Janice to she was equally nice
James Gray
March 15, 2021
Rest in peace.
Truman Adkins
March 15, 2021
USED TO RIDE MY SCHOOL BUS I GRADUATED WITH HIM I AM SO SORRY MY PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY HE WAS A NICE AND FRIENDLY PERSON I KNOW HE WILL BE MISSED
Phyllis Harbour
Friend
March 14, 2021
We really enjoyed visiting you and how you would always come to the door with a smile and stick your hand out and say "come in come in". We love you and will miss you, Eddie.
Betty & Clyde Hylton
March 14, 2021
My most sincere condolences for the family, loved ones and friends of Eddie. He was such a wonderful friend. He will be greatly missed. Praying for strength and comfort. God bless. Janice Harris
Janice Harris
March 13, 2021
Prayers for his family, he was such a nice friend.My deepest Condolescence.
Judy Reynolds
March 13, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family. We will keep the family in our prayers. Wayne and Kathy Handy
Wayne and Kathy Handy
Friend
March 12, 2021
Sharon, Randy and Lewis, you all are in my thoughts and prayers. I’m so sorry to hear of Eddies passing.
Jenzy and John Ryan
Friend
March 12, 2021
You were a wonderful neighbor
Ann Jefferson
March 12, 2021
I am very sorry for your family's loss Linda and Earl, Christy and Ashley and Maggie and Bebe. Praying for all of you during this time. Love, Amanda Leddy and family
Amanda Leddy
Friend
March 11, 2021
Eddie will be greatly missed, I never saw him without a smile on his face. Prayers for his family and friends.
Charles and Frances Hylton
Friend
March 11, 2021
Our Thought's and Prayer's are with the Family..
Cathy & Guy Hylton
Friend
March 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Eddie was a good friend to us. Will remember the good times.