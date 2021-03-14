George Junior DevinsOctober 14, 1936 - March 12, 2021George Junior Devins, 84, of Mountain Valley Rd, Axton, Va., departed from this life on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab, Bassett, Va. He was born on October 14, 1936 in Virginia the son of the late Herman Devins and the late Everleana Hundley Devins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Muhammad.George attended New Fall Creek Primitive Baptist Church, Axton, Va. He retired from Hooker Furniture after 32 years of service to the company.George leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Gracie Devins of the home; one daughter, Gwendolyn Devins of Axton, Va.; three sons, Jerry Devins of Antioch, Calif., Anthony Devins, and Garrett (Elizabeth) Devins, both of Axton, Va.; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one great-grandchild; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.A graveside will be held on Wednesday, March, 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Devins Family Cemetery, Axton, Va. (across from Mt. Valley Baptist Church). A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required.Hairston Funeral Home will be serving the Devins family.