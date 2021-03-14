Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Junior Devins
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
George Junior Devins

October 14, 1936 - March 12, 2021

George Junior Devins, 84, of Mountain Valley Rd, Axton, Va., departed from this life on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab, Bassett, Va. He was born on October 14, 1936 in Virginia the son of the late Herman Devins and the late Everleana Hundley Devins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Muhammad.

George attended New Fall Creek Primitive Baptist Church, Axton, Va. He retired from Hooker Furniture after 32 years of service to the company.

George leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Gracie Devins of the home; one daughter, Gwendolyn Devins of Axton, Va.; three sons, Jerry Devins of Antioch, Calif., Anthony Devins, and Garrett (Elizabeth) Devins, both of Axton, Va.; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one great-grandchild; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside will be held on Wednesday, March, 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Devins Family Cemetery, Axton, Va. (across from Mt. Valley Baptist Church). A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required.

Hairston Funeral Home will be serving the Devins family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Mar
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Devins Family Cemetery
Axton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
He was a wonderful person, he will be truly miss!
Fannie Smith
March 22, 2021
You are in our prayers
Tommy and Mary Hairston
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results