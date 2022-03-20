George Jackson Martin
April 15, 1943 - March 16, 2022
George Jackson "Jack" Martin, 78, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 15, 1943, in Bassett, Va., to the late James Albert Martin and Vergie Hale Martin. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Loyd, Maynard, and Mickey Martin.
Jack graduated from Martinsville High School in 1962, where he excelled in basketball and football. He attended Patrick Henry Community College (UVA Extension) in 1963. His career began at the A & P Supermarket and resumed at DuPont for 7 years. After a short stint in self-employment, Jack began a successful career in the insurance business, where he worked until retirement.
Jack belonged to Eden, N.C. Moose Club, Elks Club of Martinsville and was a 32nd degree Mason in #152 Masonic Lodge, Martinsville, as well as serving as President of the Shriners Club locally. Jack was President of the Martinsville-Henry County Insurance Organization, Martinsville-Henry County Life Underwriters Association and was chosen as "Man of the Year." Jack additionally became an LUTC1 and LUTC2, as well as LUTCF.
He is survived by his children, Tammy Martin, Todd Martin (Janet), Brian Martin, Robert Alexander (Mae), and Pokey; brother, Bill Martin; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and caregiver, Janet Martin.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating. Family and friends are welcome anytime at the home.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2022.