The Memorial Service for Dr. George P. "Doc" Scouras will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. The Reverend George Pruitt will be the officiating. Masks are required. Arrangements were made by McKee Stone Funeral Home.
I am so sorry for the loss of Dr. Scouras, for his family and our community. He was my doctor for most of my life, until he retired. He was a wonderful, caring man. No matter how sick I was, or how bad I felt, I never left his office without him making me smile. I have missed his gentle, kind care both as a child and adult. The world needs more like him. May The Good Lord bless his family and all who grieve for him.
We always thought so much of Dr. Scouras. He was our family doctor who always had a sense of humor to make us feel better. Prayers are lifted for the family. May God Bless you all.
I worked for Slaydon Myers ,Raymond Mallinak and Craig Dietrich 's Dentists office
Dr.Scouris became a friend of mine.Always looked forward to his visits. I knew we would be in for some good laughs as he always had a good joke or two to tell.l loved him so much and my sincere sympathy goes out for the entire family and all those who knew him.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. He was a great doctor and a great man. Was my doctor for many years. He will truly be missed.
Doc was doctor for over 30 years and was a very fine doctor and dare I say, friend. We talked firearms and I can remember loading .44 Magnum ammo for him. Tho it has been over 40 years since last I saw him, I still cherish fond memories of him. God bless and keep him in His loving arms.
My deepest condolences to Pete and the family
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.