Georgia Smith Painter
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Georgia Smith Painter

September 14, 1928 - September 7, 2021

Georgia Smith Painter, 92, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born on September 14, 1928, to the late Kefton Lee Smith and Mamie Evelyn Sweat Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Mathiew Painter; and her son, Adrian Mathiew Painter Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah P. Basile (Ralph) of Chester, Md.; and three sisters, Peggy Harris of Ridgeway, Va., Hazel Harris of Martinsville, Va., and Carolyn Oakes of Statesboro, N.C. Also surviving are four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor David Deisher officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Painter family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Ms Georgia was a very dear lady and I loved her very much. May God wrap His loving arms around you now and in the days to come. She will definitely be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Deborah Kendrick
September 13, 2021
Your mom was the sweetest. She lived across the hall from my mom at Blue Ridge Manor. I always went to see her when I was there. When my mom passed away she was so kind to me. Cherish your memories.
Charlotte Alsop Krovic
Friend
September 12, 2021
I remember your sweet Mama and Daddy from Wolfe Medical Group. I always had fond memories of them. When my daughter entered Emory and Henry, they let us spend Friday night with them to get a head start on furnishing her room. I will always cherish their kindness. You will see them again.
Wanda Flanagam
September 12, 2021
I share fond memories of Georgia from living six (6) years at Blue Ridge Manor. Georgia will be missed.
Dee McVey Mehta
Other
September 9, 2021
