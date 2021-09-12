Georgia Smith PainterSeptember 14, 1928 - September 7, 2021Georgia Smith Painter, 92, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born on September 14, 1928, to the late Kefton Lee Smith and Mamie Evelyn Sweat Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Mathiew Painter; and her son, Adrian Mathiew Painter Jr.She is survived by her daughter, Deborah P. Basile (Ralph) of Chester, Md.; and three sisters, Peggy Harris of Ridgeway, Va., Hazel Harris of Martinsville, Va., and Carolyn Oakes of Statesboro, N.C. Also surviving are four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor David Deisher officiating.Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Painter family.