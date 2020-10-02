Geraldine Slayton McDanielGeraldine Slayton McDaniel, 91, of Durham, North Carolina, formerly of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on September 30. 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Callands, Virginia, on December 11, 1928, to the late L. E. Slayton and Lizzie Finney Slayton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry McDaniel; sister, Iva Merriman; and brothers, Obie Mitchell Slayton, Clinton Slayton, and Justus Slayton.She was a member of Chatham Heights Christian Church in Martinsville for many years, and was currently a member of Grey Stone Church in Durham. She was retired from SunTrust Bank, and she loved her church and family.Mrs. McDaniel is survived by her daughters, Robin Rosser (Mark) and Cindy Lawrence (Pat); grandchildren, Laura Rosser Kreiselmaier (David Thornton), Paul Rosser (Danielle), Amy Latta (Ray), and Kelly Strawberry (Brian); and great-grandchildren, Cameron Strawberry, Madaline Rosser, Matthew Rosser, and Molly Latta.The family would like to express deep appreciation to the staff of The Garden Place at The Addison of Durham for the kind and loving care they provided for the past few years.A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Dr. Laura Kreiselmaier presiding. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.