Gladys Burge Blankenship
Gladys Burge Blankenship, 93, of Louisa, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born on October 30, 1926, to the late Walter Richard Burge and Nora Ellen Stanley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Davis Blankenship; and brothers, Walter S. Burge, James M. Burge, Herbert W. Burge, Carl W. Burge, and Camden Burge.
Mrs. Blankenship graduated from Red Bank High School in 1943, where she took all business classes leading to secretarial work, while also playing basketball and was an All-Star her last year. She was a member of Rich Acres Christian Church in Martinsville, Va., where she served on lots of committees, was a Sunday School Teacher, and was an active member since February of 1963. She was a contact volunteer for several years with VEGA – AARP. Mrs. Blankenship had worked for the Virginia Department of Veteran's Affairs for almost 43 years before retiring in 1990.
She is survived by her son, Robert Burge McKinney (Bobby); two stepdaughters, Sherri Conner and Dana Blankenship; stepson, Jerry Blankenship; sister-in-law, Nellie Branscome of Ridgeway, Va.; and brothers-in-law, Clifford Blankenship of Collinsville, Va., and Raymond Blankenship of Axton, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park with Minister Tim Hunt officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rich Acres Christian Church Missionary Fund, 422 Mountain View Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112, or to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Gladys was beloved by many, and her passing will cause a rift in many lives. However, we all must look past our loss, and look to her gain. Beyond the sunset, Oh, glad reunion, with our dear loved ones who've gone before. In that fair homeland, we'll know no parting. Beyond the sunset, forevermore.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Blankenship family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 1, 2020.