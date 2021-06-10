Gladys Cannady Trull
January 31, 1927 - June 8, 2021
Gladys Cannady Trull was born in Robeson County, North Carolina to Ila Jean Chason Cannady and David Schofield Cannady. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Curtis Amos Trull.
She is survived by Curtis Stanford Trull (Renee) of San Marcos, Texas; Deborah Trull Skillman (Steve) of Southport, North Carolina; Belinda Trull Howard (Jeff) of Spotsylvania, Virginia; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Mike Hatfield officiating. Online condolences, memorials, and obituary at Gladys Trull Obituary - Martinsville, Va. (dignitymemorial.com
) with arrangements by Collins - McKee - Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, Virginia.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 10, 2021.