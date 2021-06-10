Menu
Gladys Cannady Trull
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Gladys Cannady Trull

January 31, 1927 - June 8, 2021

Gladys Cannady Trull was born in Robeson County, North Carolina to Ila Jean Chason Cannady and David Schofield Cannady. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Curtis Amos Trull.

She is survived by Curtis Stanford Trull (Renee) of San Marcos, Texas; Deborah Trull Skillman (Steve) of Southport, North Carolina; Belinda Trull Howard (Jeff) of Spotsylvania, Virginia; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Mike Hatfield officiating. Online condolences, memorials, and obituary at Gladys Trull Obituary - Martinsville, Va. (dignitymemorial.com) with arrangements by Collins - McKee - Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, Virginia.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.