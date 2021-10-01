Menu
Goldie Hollandsworth Martin
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Goldie Hollandsworth Martin

April 26, 1926 - September 28, 2021

Goldie Hollandsworth Martin, 95, of Collinsville, died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at her home. She was born April 26, 1926, in Franklin County, Virginia to the late James Isaac Hollandsworth and the late Minnie Gibson Hollandsworth. In addition to her parents, Goldie was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 50 years, Lewis "Sparky" Martin and a son, Terry Lee Martin. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Eula Cannaday, Della Gardner, Lolene Holley and Louise Arrington, as well as two brothers, Seth Hollandsworth and Curtis Hollandsworth.

Goldie was retired from Fieldcrest Mills, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and counted cross-stitch. She attended Stone Memorial Christian Church and later Pleasant Grove Christian Church.

Goldie is survived by a daughter, Ginger Martin of the home; and two sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Brenda Martin of Lynchburg and Dean and Christine Martin of Martinsville; two grandsons, Joshua Martin and Wesley Martin both of Martinsville.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Minister Tim Wood and Minister Jim Pence officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the folks at Amedisys Hospice and Care Advantage for the loving care they provided to Goldie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery fund, c/o Mrs. Frances Hundley of 3274 Dillons Fork Road, Fieldale, VA 24089 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 3959 Electric Road, Suite 357, Roanoke, VA 24018.

Due to Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing should be observed when visiting at the chapel.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Martin family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service Chapel
VA
Oct
3
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Goldie. She was such a sweet person. May God be with you in your time of sorrow. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Ann Peak
October 2, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Deepest Sympathy, Virginia and Allen Dudley
Virginia Dudley
Family
October 1, 2021
My deepest condolences ❤
From one of Goldie's past caregivers.
Wendy Rivera
October 1, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cindy Oakley
Friend
September 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mark, Christie, Camile & Sally Ann @ Stegall Insurance Agency
Friend
September 30, 2021
