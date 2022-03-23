Greta Doyle Dalton
Greta Doyle Dalton, age 87 of the Horsepasture community, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Winston Salem, N.C. She is survived by her only son, Chris Dalton (Suzette); and granddaughters, Sydney Dalton and Lyndsey D. Evans (Cory). She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bobby Dalton in 2015 and by her parents, Howard and Oberia Doyle. Greta served the Lord faithfully for over 50 years by playing the organ at Horsepasture Christian Church each week. She loved her church and her church family. She also served the church for a number of years by serving as part time church secretary.
Greta graduated from Spencer Penn high school in 1952 along with her husband, Bobby. They had met in grade school and were married in 1956. They went through life hand in and until his death in 2015. Anyone that knew Greta, knew her great love for her family especially her two granddaughters. She loved making them feel special and spent many hours playing dress up or attending softball games, pee-wee cheerleading, dance recitals and finally volleyball matches. Her obsession with cats was also well known. For years, she spoiled each cat she had and was deeply saddened when they passed. Greta will be greatly missed. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and loving grandmother. We rejoice in knowing she is in the Arms of Jesus and is now reunited with her beloved Bobby.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Horsepasture Christian Church. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Horsepasture Christian Church with Pastor Kyle Thompson officiating. Burial will be held at Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery.
We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. 2 Cor 5:3.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Dalton family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2022.