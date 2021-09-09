To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
8 Entries
Grayson was a good freind of mine we played football together he was a great person as soon as i found out i couldnt belive it he was such a good person he made an impact on my life he will always be my freind we will forever miss you grayson
Randy Smith
September 9, 2021
Im really sorry for what happened!! Im praying for everyone that knew him! Im a 6th Grader at LPMS and I just found this out because my School Principle sent this out. Im really sorry for your loss!
unknown
Other
September 9, 2021
I am so sorry to hear you have lost your son. You are in our thoughts and prayers and only our precious Lord can give you the love and strength to get through this sad time. Let him carry you when you think you can't go on. I didn't know Greyson but reading the messages sounds like he was a good guy. Again, I am so sorry.
Sabra Clifton Easter
September 9, 2021
So sorry to hear about the loss of your grandson Ann, I send my condolences to u and your family
Harry Jenkins
September 9, 2021
So Sorry too hear About Greyson and Nick said he was sorry too hear about Greyson he was a Good Boy
Andy Towler
Friend
September 9, 2021
So very sorry for your the loss of Greyson, no one can feel your pain of a mother. Our prayers are with you.
Keith Clifton
September 9, 2021
Greyson you impacted many peoples lives. My son looked for you this morning. He just knew he´d seen you in the parking lot & then again in the halls. Once he realized it wasn´t you he continued to look for you. You are not gone. You will always be w/ those you touched in this world. Thank You for Being a Friend to My Son. He´ll Remember You Always.
Shannon Hall
Friend
September 9, 2021
Was a good kid my prayers to his family and friends