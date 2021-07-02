We are so saddened for all the family´s sorrowful grieving for dear "Lori." May God´s divine grace comfort all of you in the family during this most difficult time . We will always pray for the repose of her dear soul during our nightly rosary and miss her being right there able to talk with us and share her great advice, her wisdom and all the stories she would tell us of her life growing up. I hold her dear in my heart with all the memories of being a friend of hers and all the places we went together. I will forever remember the many times I visited the lovely house and very special chapel that Ralph had built for her. I will always treasure my memory of the first time I met her at church and her giving me a DVD of the Divine Mercy Chaplet, introducing me to that beloved prayer, which I have prayed ever since. I extend my deepest condolences to Troy, Michelle, Romy, and Don, whom I know and love. With peace and love to all of you in her family, Tia and Greg

Tia and Greg Jessup Friend July 2, 2021