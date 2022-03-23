Harold "Ray" Clark
Harold "Ray" Clark, 85, of Eden, formerly of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Patrick County, on March 10, 1937, to the late Walter Edward Clark and the late Martha Ellen Clark. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 59 years, Betty Adams Clark. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marion Clark and sisters, Louise Reynolds and Faye Pratt.
Ray attended Blackberry Baptist Church for many years and was a member of Stella Christian Church. He had a love for singing and listening to Southern Gospel Music. He shared this love witnessing to others in various gospel quartets throughout his life.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sarah London-Clark of Eden, N.C.; son, Derrick Clark of Collinsville; daughters, Angie Burnette (Ricky), Lorrie Anderson (Charles), and Neki Turner (Mike), all of Bassett; daughter-in-law, Carla Clark; grandchildren, Matthew Burnette, Sarah Foster (Travis), Cody Anderson, Jacklin McAvoy (Shawn), Maggie Clark, Austin Turner, Hailey Turner, Nikki Anderson (Brandon), Chelsey Creed, Michael Ragland and Hunter Stone; and great-grandchildren, Bethany, Keyleigh, Davis, Alexis, Elizabeth, Gabrielle, Michaela and Easton.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Stella Christian Church on Stella Road in Patrick Springs at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Hayes and Pastor Jonathan Todd officiating. Burial will follow in the Stella Christian Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Clark family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2022.