Harold "Ray" Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Harold "Ray" Clark

Harold "Ray" Clark, 85, of Eden, formerly of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Patrick County, on March 10, 1937, to the late Walter Edward Clark and the late Martha Ellen Clark. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 59 years, Betty Adams Clark. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marion Clark and sisters, Louise Reynolds and Faye Pratt.

Ray attended Blackberry Baptist Church for many years and was a member of Stella Christian Church. He had a love for singing and listening to Southern Gospel Music. He shared this love witnessing to others in various gospel quartets throughout his life.

Ray is survived by his wife, Sarah London-Clark of Eden, N.C.; son, Derrick Clark of Collinsville; daughters, Angie Burnette (Ricky), Lorrie Anderson (Charles), and Neki Turner (Mike), all of Bassett; daughter-in-law, Carla Clark; grandchildren, Matthew Burnette, Sarah Foster (Travis), Cody Anderson, Jacklin McAvoy (Shawn), Maggie Clark, Austin Turner, Hailey Turner, Nikki Anderson (Brandon), Chelsey Creed, Michael Ragland and Hunter Stone; and great-grandchildren, Bethany, Keyleigh, Davis, Alexis, Elizabeth, Gabrielle, Michaela and Easton.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Stella Christian Church on Stella Road in Patrick Springs at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Hayes and Pastor Jonathan Todd officiating. Burial will follow in the Stella Christian Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Clark family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stella Christian Church
Stella Road, Patrick Springs, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Ray was one of the nicest guys you will ever meet; praying for all of his family.
Joel Cannaday
Friend
March 22, 2022
Uncle Ray was a wonderful example of how to be a Christian. He was always so kind to Cheryl and I. We were so honored to be at his and Aunt Sarah's wedding. We continue to pray for Aunt Sarah to be enveloped by God's grace and mercy.
Lawrence Kestner
Family
March 22, 2022
I never had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Ray Clark, but, I'm sure he was a very Special person, to have married the
Most Sweetest, Precious, Strongest, Prettiest ladies in Eden, N.C. Sarah has a Heart of Gold.
I am Praying for Mr.Clark and
Sarah's family.
May you Rest on God's Shoulders during your time of sorrow.

Love You, Sarah
Fran "Fuzz"Leake
Fran Leake
Friend
March 22, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Yvonne McKellar
Friend
March 22, 2022
All of u are in our prayers. Ray was a wonderful friend and singer.
John and Betty Wasoski
Friend
March 22, 2022
Sorry for your loss. We are sending condolences to the whole family and prayers. Doris Hudson, Wayne and Kathy Handy
Wayne and Kathy Handy
Friend
March 22, 2022
I am so sorry for the loss of Mr Clark. My love, hugs and prayers are with the entire family.
Patsy Roloff
Friend
March 22, 2022
Sarah, you and your family are in our thoughts and Prayers sending love
David Wilmoth
Friend
March 22, 2022
Sorry for your loss
Jeff Ray
March 22, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Sharon Moore
Friend
March 22, 2022
Angie, so sorry to see this. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeannie Blaisdell
Friend
March 21, 2022
Ray was a good God fearing man. I was proud to call him my friend.
Louis Burrell
Friend
March 21, 2022
I am thinking of all the family and praying for all of you.
James Semones
Friend
March 21, 2022
Ray was such a sweet man that showed love to everyone he met.
My prayers go out for the family. I love and cherish them all.
Vickie Bond
Friend
March 21, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to all the family.
Audrey Hazelwood
Friend
March 21, 2022
So sorry for your loss.

Tammy @ John France
Tammy France
March 21, 2022
