When my husband Eric and I, in the mid 1980,s made our first trip to PTL, the Lord answered our prayer that we would meet special friends,when we met Linda, Harold, Donna and Bobby.Harold and Linda came on trips to Canada and we made trips to Virginia and once together to Texas.Harold and Linda were an amazing couple,thoughtful and kind.From Harold ,I picked up many tips on being a prepper,and how to survive when things go down. May God bless you, Donna, Bobby and families and see you through this difficult time.

Love Louise Bardeau



Louise Bardeau Friend December 22, 2021