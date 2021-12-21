Menu
Harold K. Henley
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
Harold K. Henley

October 18, 1941 - December 18, 2021

Harold K. Henley age 80, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Mr. Henley was born in Wythe County to the late Harden (Buck) S. and Opal Dalton Henley on October 18, 1941. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Mae Henley and brothers-in-law, Cliff Surratt, Donald Crosa, and Robert (Bobby) Trail.

He proudly served his country in the Army as gunnery and instructor at the rank of Sgt. both overseas and stateside. He had expanded knowledge in maintenance and was a grounds keeper for many years to several local graveyards and memory gardens.

He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Donna M. Smith and Dusti; son, Robert (Bobby) O. Henley; grandchildren, Levi Slayton, Alexia Slayton, and Oliver Smith; sisters, Lois Surratt, Shirley Crosa, and Marie Trail; brother and sister-in-law, Forest Henley and Linda; sister-in-law, Terri Wright; and loving caregiver who opened his home to help care for Harold – David Barlow. Many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in the Liberty Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Pastor Virginia Riggins officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:30 p.m. until time for the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to MDA at https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/donate/ in memory of Harold Henley. Harold had a late diagnosis of MSA which led to his death. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Liberty Hill Cemetery
VA
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Liberty Hill Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss you everyday pawpaw, you were my best friend, the person who taught me how to be a good person, I spent almost every single day with you and I am forever so blessed that you are my pawpaw, I love and miss you so much❤
lexi slayton
Grandchild
February 16, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. We will love you and miss you always. Sending thoughts and prayers for you all.
Darnell Willams
Coworker
January 22, 2022
I was Harold's pastor for several years. I found him to be a very kind and generous man. I was not only his pastor, but I also counted him as a close friend. My wife and I had covid 19 at the time of Harold's funeral and could not attend. To his children I offer my prayers for your peace and comfort. Your dad was a great man!
Michael Collins
Friend
January 3, 2022
Prayers of comfort and peace go out to the family.
Michelle Montgomery
Friend
December 31, 2021
Bobby my friend, so sorry for your loss. May God watch over you and your family at this time. My prayers are with you. Need anything call. Love you.
Lisa Huffman
December 22, 2021
When my husband Eric and I, in the mid 1980,s made our first trip to PTL, the Lord answered our prayer that we would meet special friends,when we met Linda, Harold, Donna and Bobby.Harold and Linda came on trips to Canada and we made trips to Virginia and once together to Texas.Harold and Linda were an amazing couple,thoughtful and kind.From Harold ,I picked up many tips on being a prepper,and how to survive when things go down. May God bless you, Donna, Bobby and families and see you through this difficult time.
Love Louise Bardeau
Louise Bardeau
Friend
December 22, 2021
Bobby, so sorry to hear this sad news, take care of yourself and allow time to grieve. Call if you need to talk. Love, parris
Parris Anderson
December 22, 2021
James. Quesenberry
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about Harold's passing.Love and prayers for you all!
Martha Quesenberry
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sorry to hear of Harold's passing. He was a very kind soul. My sympathies to his children, grandchildren, sisters and brother.
Wilma Noel
Family
December 20, 2021
He was a good man will be missed by family and friends
Ronald Henley
Family
December 20, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Harold's passing. My prayers will be going up for Bobby and Donna and the entire family!
Charlotte Bryant
Friend
December 20, 2021
comrade harold.thank you for your service to this country.you knew that freedom is not free.there is a price.
ray jennings
December 20, 2021
Bobby, Donna, and Family, We were saddened to hear of your Dad's home going. He will be greatly missed in our neighborhood by all. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.
JC and Connie Horton
Neighbor
December 20, 2021
