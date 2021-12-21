Harold K. Henley
October 18, 1941 - December 18, 2021
Harold K. Henley age 80, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Mr. Henley was born in Wythe County to the late Harden (Buck) S. and Opal Dalton Henley on October 18, 1941. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Mae Henley and brothers-in-law, Cliff Surratt, Donald Crosa, and Robert (Bobby) Trail.
He proudly served his country in the Army as gunnery and instructor at the rank of Sgt. both overseas and stateside. He had expanded knowledge in maintenance and was a grounds keeper for many years to several local graveyards and memory gardens.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Donna M. Smith and Dusti; son, Robert (Bobby) O. Henley; grandchildren, Levi Slayton, Alexia Slayton, and Oliver Smith; sisters, Lois Surratt, Shirley Crosa, and Marie Trail; brother and sister-in-law, Forest Henley and Linda; sister-in-law, Terri Wright; and loving caregiver who opened his home to help care for Harold – David Barlow. Many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in the Liberty Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Pastor Virginia Riggins officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:30 p.m. until time for the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to MDA at https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/donate/
in memory of Harold Henley. Harold had a late diagnosis of MSA which led to his death. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 21, 2021.