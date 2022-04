Hazel G. BarlowAugust 6, 1936 - December 30, 2021Hazel G. Barlow, 85, of Bassett, Va., formerly of McDowell County, died on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Sovah Health Hospital, Martinsville, Va. The Barlow family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton, www.memorialfd.com Memorial Funeral Directory