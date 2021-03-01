Hazel Wilson Compton



February 27, 2021



Hazel Wilson Compton, 87, formally of Eden, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Brian Center of Yanceyville.



The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Ridge-View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.



A native of Henry County, Virginia, she was born on November 20, 1933 to the late Edward Letcher Wilson and Ethel Harris Wilson. She retired from DuPont where she worked as a machine operator.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dothard James Compton; brothers, Robert Wilson, and Albert Wilson.



She is survived by her sons, Roger Compton and wife, LuGene of Eden, Eddie Compton and wife, Beverly of Eden, and Harold Compton and wife, Cinda of Shelbyville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Shana Motley of Martinsville, Alisha Key of Winston-Salem, John Compton of Martinsville, Sarah Compton of Whitsett, Katelyn Utter of Eden; stepgrandchildren, Joshua Quigg of Cincinnati, Ohio, Andrew Quigg of Charlotte, and Ashley Ballard of Florence, Kentucky; four great-grandsons, and five great-granddaughters; siblings, Madeline Price of Martinsville, Betty Jean Simpson of Brown Summit, David Wilson and wife, Shirley of Ridgeway, Mary Ann Burgess and husband, Richard of Ridgeway, James Wilson and wife, Becky of Stokesdale, Louise Dodson of Ridgeway, and Glenda Trent and husband Mike of Eden.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2021.