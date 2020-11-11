Hazel Gwynn GeeHazel Gwynn Gee, 89, passed away on November 7, 2020, at Blue Ridge Assisted Living of Martinsville.She was born on September 16, 1931, to the late Lewis Oliver and Ada Grant Gee. Hazel was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church and retired from DuPont of thirty-eight years.in addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Perry, Bob, and Howard Gee; and sisters, Hallie Rudder and Kathleen Morris.Private service were held for Hazel at Roselawn Burial Park. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.