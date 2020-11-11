Helen Ann Triplett
Helen Ann Triplett, of Charlottesville, Va., would want you to know that she had a wonderful weekend. She began Saturday with her favorite breakfast of pancakes and bacon at her favorite restaurant, Jak'n Jil. She came home for a "spa" day and made plans for her favorite times of the year, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Her Sunday evening was like any other. She shared pizza and tacos with Tim who says, "she ate a lot." Then they watched "Mrs. Columbo", a favorite, before she went to bed.
She passed away peacefully, in her sleep, in her home, on November 9, 2020. Helen Ann faced Alzheimer's disease as she had faced every other challenge in her life; with firm faith in God, a positive, joyful attitude, a sharp mind, and great strength.
Helen Ann's thirty-five-year career with the telephone company included numerous jobs beginning as a telephone operator and working her way up to management positions. But retirement allowed her to focus full-time on her true calling, being a Mom.
She was, at times, a mother figure to many of her siblings. She was a devoted Mom to her three children, and daughter-in-law. She was Mom to anyone she encountered who needed loving, motherly care. But her greatest joy was to be "Grand" Mom to her beloved, only, grandchild. And though they had been apart for many years, Helen Ann's love for her ex-husband, Hillary, never failed as she supported him in his final years in the nursing home.
But her motherly love wasn't shared only with her immediate family. She loved her friends at County Line Christian Church in Axton, Va. and Cherry Avenue Christian Church in Charlottesville, Va. and they were a constant source of joy and inspiration for her. She was a living witness to God's love; the Gospel in action.
Helen Ann was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Hillary Triplett; her parents, Virgie Bell Kirks Hedrick and Grover Harvey Hedrick; and brothers, Harvey Lynwood Hedrick, Robert Vinson Hedrick, and Charles Daniel (CD) Hedrick Sr. She is survived by her son, Jim Triplett and his wife, Eydie; her daughter, Ruth Triplett; her son, Tim Triplett; her grandchild, Matthew Triplett; her siblings, James Thomas (JT) Hedrick, Judy Pauline Payne, Elton Vinson Hedrick, Cathy Fay Taylor, and Paul Harrison Hedrick; and sister-at-heart, Dorothy Walker.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to County Line Christian Church, 12711 Chatham Rd., Axton, VA 24054, or Cherry Avenue Christian Church, 1720 Cherry Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22903. Or if you prefer, adopt a homeless cat, or feed the squirrels and wild birds; that would make Mom smile.
Her children request that, if possible, you share your memories of Mom on the Hill and Wood tribute wall (www.hillandwood.com
) where they will be cherished.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday November 13, 2020, at Cherry Avenue Christian Church. Mr. Stan Martin will officiate, Interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 11, 2020.