Helen Galloway Jordan
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Helen Galloway Jordan

Helen Galloway Jordan, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
Praying for family
Martha Mullins
March 25, 2021
I had the honor of working with Jackie years ago. She would always make sure she bought Chinese soup & noodles for our dinner on Wednesdays. She was such a sweet and kind person. I am sure she will be greatly missed.Praying for her entire family especially her children & grandchildren in this difficult time.
Theresa Spencer
March 24, 2021
To the family, my Condolences and Prayers are with you all at this time of Bereavement! How what a Wonderful Woman Jackie was and still is!
Leslie Williams
March 24, 2021
