Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry L. Hairston Sr.
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Henry L. Hairston Sr.

July 3, 1930 - December 30, 2021

Mr. Henry L. Hairston Sr., age 91 of Collinsville, Virginia departed this life on Thursday, December 30, 2021 while being transported to dialysis. He was born in Henry County Virginia, July 3, 1930 to the late Berkley A. Hairston and Georgia Starling Hairston.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Helen L. Hairston; three sisters, Mariah Easley, Alice Catherine Craighead, Dorothy H. France and two brothers, Anthony Hairston and Herman Hairston.

Henry attended the Historical Rock Run Community School in Fieldale, Virginia and graduated from the Henry County Training School in Martinsville, Virginia. He was a member and a deacon of Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. He was also a deacon at the Tatum Macadonia Primitive Baptist Church. He worked at Bassett Chair Company and was a member of the fire department emergency response team.

He leaves to cherish in memory of his children, Henry (Hester) Hairston Jr. of Martinsville, Virginia, Ray (Cheryl) Hairston of Martinsville Virginia, Mark A. Hairston of Collinsville, Virginia, Sandra (Tony) Hairston, Mira Hairston-Sims of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Emily Hairston of Martinsville, Virginia, Linda (Dwayne) Taylor of Greenville, South Carolina, Denise Hunt of Martinsville, Virginia, Rebecca Hairston, (adopted), Travon Brandon (foster); 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and his sister, Naomi Wood of Portsmouth, Virginia; two brothers; John W. Hairston of Martinsville, Virginia, and Luke Hairston (Delia) of Albroak, Panama.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved watching Family Feud and the Weather Channel.

Services will be at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Virginia on Monday, January 3, 2022. A prior visitation will be from 12:30 until 1 p.m. and service starting at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Hairston Cemetery, 345 Waycross Drive, Fieldale, Virginia.

Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Collins Funeral Home
30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, VA
Jan
3
Service
1:00p.m.
Collins Funeral Home
30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Praying that God will comfort the family members, and give them strength.
Paulette Copening
Friend
January 2, 2022
Condolences & prayers for the Henry Hairston family
Roberta Carter
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results