Henry L. Hairston Sr.July 3, 1930 - December 30, 2021Mr. Henry L. Hairston Sr., age 91 of Collinsville, Virginia departed this life on Thursday, December 30, 2021 while being transported to dialysis. He was born in Henry County Virginia, July 3, 1930 to the late Berkley A. Hairston and Georgia Starling Hairston.In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Helen L. Hairston; three sisters, Mariah Easley, Alice Catherine Craighead, Dorothy H. France and two brothers, Anthony Hairston and Herman Hairston.Henry attended the Historical Rock Run Community School in Fieldale, Virginia and graduated from the Henry County Training School in Martinsville, Virginia. He was a member and a deacon of Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. He was also a deacon at the Tatum Macadonia Primitive Baptist Church. He worked at Bassett Chair Company and was a member of the fire department emergency response team.He leaves to cherish in memory of his children, Henry (Hester) Hairston Jr. of Martinsville, Virginia, Ray (Cheryl) Hairston of Martinsville Virginia, Mark A. Hairston of Collinsville, Virginia, Sandra (Tony) Hairston, Mira Hairston-Sims of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Emily Hairston of Martinsville, Virginia, Linda (Dwayne) Taylor of Greenville, South Carolina, Denise Hunt of Martinsville, Virginia, Rebecca Hairston, (adopted), Travon Brandon (foster); 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and his sister, Naomi Wood of Portsmouth, Virginia; two brothers; John W. Hairston of Martinsville, Virginia, and Luke Hairston (Delia) of Albroak, Panama.He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved watching Family Feud and the Weather Channel.Services will be at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Virginia on Monday, January 3, 2022. A prior visitation will be from 12:30 until 1 p.m. and service starting at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Hairston Cemetery, 345 Waycross Drive, Fieldale, Virginia.Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.