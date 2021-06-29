To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Will sadly miss one of my oldest friends. Henry "the eighth" Hall or Pug as he was affectionately known. We worked together at the Martinsville Bulletin, played touch football and softball and we worked on his famous 1955 Olds named Henry the 8th. He was one of the finest people I have ever known and will be sadly missed. Larry Campbell
Larry campbell
School
July 5, 2021
My condolences to Henry' s family on his passing. We were neighbors in the 50s. I continued to be friends with Henry's family in the 60s after they moved across town. My brothers and I keep Henry's family in our thoughts and prayers.