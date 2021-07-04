Henry Irvin "Fuzz" LaPrade
Henry Irvin "Fuzz" LaPrade, 89, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on July 3, 2021. Mr. LaPrade was born on August 5, 1931, in Henry County, to Henry Hugh LaPrade and Velma Wade LaPrade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Cannaday.
Henry served in the U.S. Navy and was employed by Dupont for 41 years. He later worked as a funeral attendant for Collins and McKee-Stone Funeral Homes. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Mr. LaPrade is survived by his wife, Lillian Boyd LaPrade; son, Jerry Dean LaPrade and his wife, Cindy; daughter, Kimberly Dawn LaPrade; sister, Linda Jennings; brother, Bobby LaPrade; grandchildren, Hannah LaPrade, Sarah LaPrade, and Grayson Lemons; and one great-grandchild, Riley Lemons.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church from 12 until 1 p.m. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
.
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the LaPrade family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.