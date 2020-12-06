Menu
Henry Reed Turner
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Henry Reed Turner

October 19, 1937 - December 5, 2020

Henry Reed Turner, 83, went to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

He was born in Patrick County, Va., on October 19, 1937. He was a very delightful, caring, and loyal man. He always had a smile on his face that made everyone feel loved. He was a family and hardworking, honest man. He loved the Lord and was an example to all. Proudly the owner and operator of Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va., for 31 years.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Juanita; son, Andy (Mandy); and two daughters, Linda (Bo) and Katie (Chance). He also had three grandchildren, Andy Jr. (Linze), Joseph (Emily), and Elena; three great-grandchildren, Kale, Ace, and Axl; and two sisters, Minnie Hylton and Kitty Dillon.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Preacher Jerry Slemp and Pastor Bobby Billings officiating. Due to the Covid- 19 regulations, everyone attending the service is required to wear a mask and social distance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gideons, P.O. Box 485, Collinsville, VA 24078.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Turner family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2020.
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. HENRY WAS A WONDERFUL PERSON AND A VERY GODLY MAN. HE IS HOME WITH HIS LORD NOW.
BETTY H RUDY
December 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Henry was a great man, honest, kind , caring, hardworking, just one of the best. i worked with him at Tultex and always knew he loved his family and his Lord. My prayers are with you.
Jeannette B Light
December 6, 2020
I have known Henry and his family my whole life. He was an example of how to live your life and raise your family in the most Christian way possible. I can speak for my parents, Gene and Loretta Freeman, that they would say the same of Henry Turner and will miss him dearly. We will all see Henry again one day. Thoughts and prayers. Ronnie and Susan Freeman.
Ronnie Freeman
Friend
December 5, 2020