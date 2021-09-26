Thoughts and prayers go out to Herb's family. I worked with Herb for a number of years while he was Parks & Rec Director for the City, and he did an excellent job serving the City and primarily Martinsville's youth. Herb was Director at a time when Martinsville's rec programs were running at full capacity from church and industrial league adult softball all the way down to little kids playing ball for the first time, and he managed it superbly. Not unusual to see Herb at the ballfields at night several times a week or at the basketball courts on Saturday mornings. He always talked with pride and love about his family; Hazel, Marc, Mary Beth, and the grandchildren. There were many kids who ended up being not only outstanding high school or college athletes, but also good, solid citizens because of Herb's influence and as he would say, "they came through the program." Herb will be missed.

Leon Towarnicki September 27, 2021