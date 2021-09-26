Herbert Hughes
Herbert Hughes, age 89, of Martinsville, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Herbert was born on May 12, 1932, in North Carolina.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Hazel Hughes; son, Marc Hughes; a daughter, Mary Beth Roach; and four grandchildren. Family was of upmost importance to Hebert and he and Hazel always provided a loving home environment.
Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. He was an educator and coach in Eden, North Carolina and served in various capacities with the Boys' Club in Eden. In 1965, he became the Director of Recreation for the City of Martinsville, Virginia, sharing his love for sports with the community for 32 years. Herbert received many honors recognizing his accomplishments during his employment. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church serving in various positions for many years.
A private family service will be held with Pastor Tim Gearheart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112, Martinsville Community Recreation Association, P.O. Box 301 Martinsville, VA 24114, or to the Mountain Valley Hospice of Martinsville, 730 East Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 26, 2021.