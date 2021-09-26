Menu
Herbert Hughes
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Herbert Hughes

Herbert Hughes, age 89, of Martinsville, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Herbert was born on May 12, 1932, in North Carolina.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Hazel Hughes; son, Marc Hughes; a daughter, Mary Beth Roach; and four grandchildren. Family was of upmost importance to Hebert and he and Hazel always provided a loving home environment.

Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. He was an educator and coach in Eden, North Carolina and served in various capacities with the Boys' Club in Eden. In 1965, he became the Director of Recreation for the City of Martinsville, Virginia, sharing his love for sports with the community for 32 years. Herbert received many honors recognizing his accomplishments during his employment. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church serving in various positions for many years.

A private family service will be held with Pastor Tim Gearheart officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112, Martinsville Community Recreation Association, P.O. Box 301 Martinsville, VA 24114, or to the Mountain Valley Hospice of Martinsville, 730 East Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Hughes was a very kind, humble and intelligent man. He worked closely with my father with the city baseball teams, and we saw him often at Druid Hills pool with his family! Loved that little grin he had when he would tell a story. My Condolences to Mrs Hughes, Mary Beth and Marc, he was one special man!
Lynn M Calaman
Friend
September 27, 2021
Thoughts and prayers go out to Herb's family. I worked with Herb for a number of years while he was Parks & Rec Director for the City, and he did an excellent job serving the City and primarily Martinsville's youth. Herb was Director at a time when Martinsville's rec programs were running at full capacity from church and industrial league adult softball all the way down to little kids playing ball for the first time, and he managed it superbly. Not unusual to see Herb at the ballfields at night several times a week or at the basketball courts on Saturday mornings. He always talked with pride and love about his family; Hazel, Marc, Mary Beth, and the grandchildren. There were many kids who ended up being not only outstanding high school or college athletes, but also good, solid citizens because of Herb's influence and as he would say, "they came through the program." Herb will be missed.
Leon Towarnicki
September 27, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers. I loveed Mr. Hughes and enjoyed waiting on him in the bank.
Betty Rudy
Other
September 26, 2021
