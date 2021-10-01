Hope Hensley Kirk
March 14, 1936 - September 27, 2021
Hope Hensley Kirk, 85, of Collinsville, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 14, 1936, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late David Robert Hensley Sr. and Grace Gregory Hensley.
In addition to her parents, Hope was preceded in death by her soulmate and beloved husband of 50 years, Fred Kirk; sisters, Dorothy Graeser, Emily Weick, and Hazel Taylor; and brother, Dick Hensley.
She is survived by her four children, Freddie Kirk of Greensboro, North Carolina, Robin Comer of Madison, North Carolina, Julie Gunn (Dale) of Richmond, Virginia, and Lorrie Teegen (Bill) of Martinsville; five grandchildren, Chris Kirk of Bassett, Blair Comer (Travis) of Madison, North Carolina, Lucas Gunn of Portland, Oregon, Bill Comer (Kelly) of Madison, North Carolina, and Amber Morton (Johnathon) of Indian Trail, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Haylee Kirk of Martinsville, Taylor Alley and Coby Alley of Madison, North Carolina, and Teegen Morton of Indian Trail, North Carolina; twin sister, Grace Taylor of Martinsville; sister, Peggy Herring of Chester, Virginia, sister-in-law, Helen Hensley of Martinsville; special nephew, John Taylor of Richmond, Virginia, and many other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and fur baby, Rosie, who was always by her side.
Hope was a graduate of Martinsville High School and was a lifelong resident of the Martinsville and Henry County area. For many years, she was an active member of the MHS Class of 53-54 Reunion Committee. Hope was a member of Starling Avenue Baptist Church.
The family would like to express their sincere love and appreciation to Dr. James Isernia, who for many years has provided her with wonderful, loving care, and to Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice Care for their compassion in her final weeks.
A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, with Pastor David Hill officiating and John Taylor assisting. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the grave site.
Memorial donations can be made to the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, or to Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Avenue, Martinsville.
McKee-Stone Funeral Home is respectfully serving the family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2021.