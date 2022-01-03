Howard David Collins
August 19, 1936 - December 28, 2021
Howard David Collins Sr., 85, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Franklin Health and rehab in Rocky Mount. He was born on August 19, 1936 to the late Jess Collins and the late Madeline Cosner Collins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Collins
Howard is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Dorothy Haddon Collins; son, David Collins Jr. (Shelly) of Stuart; daughter, Becky Collins of Shelby, N.C.; grandchildren, Meagan Collins, Andrew Collins, Austin Hall and Zackery Hall; great-grandchild, Paisley Goad; brother, Arthur Collins (Karen); sisters, Faye Moore, Thelma Smith (Howard), Joan Lantz and Ruth Davis (Frazier); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett with Pastor Tony Beach officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to: Bassett Funeral Service, P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA 24055.
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Collins family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 3, 2022.