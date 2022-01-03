Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard David Collins
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Howard David Collins

August 19, 1936 - December 28, 2021

Howard David Collins Sr., 85, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Franklin Health and rehab in Rocky Mount. He was born on August 19, 1936 to the late Jess Collins and the late Madeline Cosner Collins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Collins

Howard is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Dorothy Haddon Collins; son, David Collins Jr. (Shelly) of Stuart; daughter, Becky Collins of Shelby, N.C.; grandchildren, Meagan Collins, Andrew Collins, Austin Hall and Zackery Hall; great-grandchild, Paisley Goad; brother, Arthur Collins (Karen); sisters, Faye Moore, Thelma Smith (Howard), Joan Lantz and Ruth Davis (Frazier); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett with Pastor Tony Beach officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to: Bassett Funeral Service, P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA 24055.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Collins family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Henry Memorial Park
Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Thoughts and Prayers for the family
Joyce Collins
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Hugs and Prayers to all of the family and friends.
Regina Leon Washburn
January 4, 2022
So very sorry for your loss.
Randy & Wanda Turner
December 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We had great times camping with Howard and Dot at Smith Mt lake
Dean Weikel
Friend
December 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss Becky,
Y'all are in our prayers.
Paula Padgett
Family
December 31, 2021
Everything he was, he will always be, kind, strong, brave, but most of all.loved❤
We will miss you Howard.
Donna Padgett
December 31, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Teresa BelcherBelcher
Friend
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results