Rev. Hurshel Willis Boggs
The Rev. Hurshel Willis Boggs, age 91, died at his home on March 24, 2022, surrounded by his family.
H.W., or "Huck" as he was known to his family and friends, was born on August 7, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va. He was the youngest of seven children. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952, and was stationed at Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany as part of the Berlin Airlift. He was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He and his wife, Monalee Robinson Boggs "Ponnie", were married in 1950 in Alexandria, Va., and were married for nearly 67 years until Monalee's passing in 2017.
H.W. felt the call of God upon his life shortly after he accepted Christ as his personal Savior in 1953. He joined the Assemblies of God fellowship in 1954, and was later ordained in Bluefield, Va. Together with his wife Monalee and his children, H.W. planted and pastored churches throughout the Appalachian District of the Assemblies of God, totaling over fifty years in the ministry.
He modeled a life lived faithfully in pursuit of Jesus, and instilled Biblical principles in his children and grandchildren. He loved fiercely, gave generously, made friends wherever he went, and was devoted to the comfort and well-being of those around him.
After retiring, H.W. and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family and friends.
H.W. is survived by his children, Terry Furrow (Ronnie), John Boggs (Bev), Patty Sills (Jamie), and Jim Boggs (Sandy). He was preceded in death by one daughter, Louisa Ann; one son, Hershel Phillip; and his beloved wife, Ponnie (1929-2017). They were blessed with nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Swansonville PH Church located at 16300 Mount Cross Rd. Dry Fork, VA 24549, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. at the same location. The Rev. Michael Hearp will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Ponnie's Fund." This fund was established by H.W. after his wife's passing to honor her memory, and offer assistance to families in crisis.
The mailing address is Stewardship of Ponnie's Fund, Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 16300 Mt Cross Road, Dry Fork, VA 24549.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2022.