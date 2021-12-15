Menu
Imogene Shepherd Loman
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC
Imogene Shepherd Loman

April 9, 1924 - December 12, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Imogene Shepherd Loman, 97, went home to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Levine & Dickson Hospice Home in Huntersville, N.C. She was born on April 9, 1924 in Guilford County and was the wife of 48 years to the late Raymond Wilson Loman who died in 1994. She is survived by two children, four grandchildren, sisx great-grandchildren, and a brother and sister.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jim Cashwell and the Rev. Lane Loman with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226 or to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. You may send condolences and watch the service at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC
