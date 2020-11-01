Inez Sharon Hancock
Inez Sharon Hancock, age 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on October 30, 2020.
Inez was born on September 22, 1950, in Henry County, to the late James L. Hancock and the late Sarah Edith Boyd Hancock. She was a member of Hill Memorial Baptist Church. She was retired from Shenandoah Furniture.
Inez is survived by four sisters, Linda Doss (James), Maxine Harris (Ted) Bonnie Spence, and Kathy Reed (Robert), and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from the Chapel of Collins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 1, 2020.