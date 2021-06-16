Menu
Irma L. Kendrick
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
Irma L. Kendrick

June 12, 2021

Irma L. Kendrick, 68 of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Kendrick was born in Galax, Virginia to the late Alice Jane Dalton. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carlton J. Kendrick. and a sister, Pat Dalton.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Ginger and Ameia Kendrick, Cindy Kendrick and Mike Caudle, Crystal and Ricky Harold, and Alisha and Shane Queen; sisters, Hilda Matthews and Barbara Compton; brother, Tommy Dalton; and five grandchildren, Caleb Caudle, Ethan Grimes, Madison Grimes, Corbin Queen, and Liam Queen.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Worrell Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Worrell Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
19 Entries
So sorry to hear of Irma’s passing. Worked with her many years ago. Always such a kind & gentle soul who loved her children and her family. Always will remember her smile. I haven’t seen her in years but one of those people you never forget. May she Rest In Peace.
Freida Gusler
Friend
July 12, 2021
I am So Sorry to hear this. Irma was Always So Sweet & Smiling. I Enjoyed talking to her & hearing her stories. Praying for Peace & Comfort during this Difficult time, God Bless you All
Karen hill
Friend
June 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Praying for the family.
David McKinnon
Friend
June 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Condolences to all y’all girls and sweet grandchildren of hers
Teila Moore
June 17, 2021
With deepest sympathy.
Mike& Judy Hylton
Friend
June 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family during this difficult time.
Craig & Mandy Beasley
June 17, 2021
I'M SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
June 16, 2021
Kimmy and Chris
June 16, 2021
I AM SO SORRY BARBARA AND TOMMY BEEN A LONG TIME
Phyllis M Harbour
Other
June 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Irma's passing. I remember her and Carlton from when I was a kid and my dad and mom hanging out with them. They were the first ones that nicknamed me "Bunny" I just saw her when my dad James Walker passed in Jan. Sending much love and prayers to all of you.
Bonnie Wagoner Mary Walker
Family
June 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes out to this family.She was such a kind and sweet lady.May God give this family comfort at this tme.
Mike& Judy Hylton
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am so very sorry for y’all’s loss. She was such a strong, kind, beautiful woman. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Chelsea Price
Family
June 15, 2021
sorry for your loss. I like talking to. her
Cathie Grimes
Acquaintance
June 15, 2021
Alisha, My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. I'm so very sorry for your loss, and I know you will truly miss her. You have many memories with her that even time will not take away. God bless you and may his Grace be sufficient during this time. Love Dianna
Dianna Epperly
Coworker
June 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rhonda Roten
Friend
June 15, 2021
My condolences to you all in such a difficult time.
Don & Jeannie Dubois
Family
June 15, 2021
I remember Irma always had a beautiful smile and a kind spirit. She was not afraid of work and, whatever the task, she did it well and with happiness. I’m richer for knowing her and send love and hugs to Ali, Crystal, Cindy & Ginger. Prayers for them and their families.
Sheila Key
Friend
June 15, 2021
Irma will be truely missed by all. She brightened my day at work. Leaving me Cherie notes or smiling faces. She was so kind to everyone. Prayers for all of her family.
Kathy Nester
Coworker
June 15, 2021
Alisha, my heart breaks for you and your family in the loss of your mother. I will be praying you to find some kind of comfort.
Juanita Linkous
Coworker
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results