Irma L. Kendrick
June 12, 2021
Irma L. Kendrick, 68 of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Kendrick was born in Galax, Virginia to the late Alice Jane Dalton. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carlton J. Kendrick. and a sister, Pat Dalton.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Ginger and Ameia Kendrick, Cindy Kendrick and Mike Caudle, Crystal and Ricky Harold, and Alisha and Shane Queen; sisters, Hilda Matthews and Barbara Compton; brother, Tommy Dalton; and five grandchildren, Caleb Caudle, Ethan Grimes, Madison Grimes, Corbin Queen, and Liam Queen.
A graveside service with burial following will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Worrell Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 16, 2021.