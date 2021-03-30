Jack Ramie Lewis Jr.
October 12, 1940 - March 27, 2021
Jack Ramie Lewis Jr. of Smith Mountain Lake passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Born October 12, 1940, the son of Jack R. Lewis and Evelyn Hickman Lewis in Martinsville, Va. A devoted husband, father and brother, he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Katherine King Lewis; their two sons Garland Robert Lewis of Buchanan, Va. and John Charles Lewis and wife Jennifer of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren and two sisters, Linda Lewis Caldwell and Brenda Lewis Martin.
Jack was a graduate of Martinsville High School in 1959, he went on to earned degrees of Bachelor of Science, Middle Tennessee State University, Master of Science, University of Wisconsin Stout and Doctor of Education, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Jack was the first Principal of Giles County Vocational School and retired as Director of Vocational Education at Danville Public Schools in 1997. He is a past President of the Virginia Association of Career and Technical Education Administration and presented at the National Association for Career and Technical Education Conference. He was most recently on the Alumni Board for Middle Tennessee State University.
Never one to sit still, after his retirement from education Jack founded and ran the Crafters Mall and Mini Storage in Chatham, Va. Later selling the business and retiring with Katherine to Smith Mountain Lake where he enjoyed his time fishing and avidly following the sports teams of his Alma Matter, MTSU.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, Va. and will be officiated by the Reverend Eric Cone. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Scruggs Fire and Rescue 2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta, VA 24121.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 30, 2021.