Jacqueline Shelton Bowling
February 16, 1938 - December 15, 2020
RIDGEWAY, Va.
Jacqueline Shelton Bowling, 82, left this earthly life on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Barry Crumpton officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are required.
Jackie was born in Rockingham County on February 16, 1938, to the late Robert Lee Shelton and Grace Vernon Shelton. She was retired from E. I. DuPont with 32+ years of service. She was a faithful member of Smith Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church. Jackie was compassionate and actively demonstrated her interest in others with her card ministry she continued throughout the years. She will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Walter "Bunk", Moyer, Paul, Clyde, and Glenn Shelton.
Survivors include her son, Mark Timothy "Timmy" Bowling (Diana); the love of her life were her grandchildren, Matthew Chess Bowling (Lauren), Grace Timberlyn Bowling and great-grandson, Easton Matthew Bowling; sister, Victoria S. Martin (Ted); sisters-in-law, Freeda B. Shelton (Odell), Ruby G. Shelton, and Adrienne Bowling, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Smith Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, c/o Vicki Coleman, 5919 Horsepasture-Price Rd, Ridgeway, VA 24148, Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112, or to the Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Kay Harris, 1095 Troy Brown Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.
The family extends their appriciation to friends and neighbors who so lovingly cared for Jackie.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 18, 2020.