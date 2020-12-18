My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the family and friends. I knew Jackie for a short period of time and yet it seem like we had known each other for a while. She was an amazing person and I do not think she knew a stranger. She made everyone around her fill welcomed and loved and she love to talk with everyone. It give her such enjoyable and wonderful company. We made a friendship I will always cherish in my heart forever. Rest In Peace My friend.

