Jacqueline "Jacque" Osborne Stone
December 30, 2021
Jacqueline "Jacque" Osborne Stone, age 88, of Bassett Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was the widow to the late Elwood Norman Stone. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Stone Glass (Robert) of Ruckersville, Virginia.
A visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. and will be officiated by the Reverend Susan Spangenberg. An entombment will follow at Henry Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations given to the Bassett Rescue Squad or the Bassett Fire Department.
Collins Funeral Home in Bassett is serving the Stone Family. To express online condolences, please visit www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 5, 2022.