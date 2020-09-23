Jacquetta "Jackie" Still DillardMay 22, 1934 - September 17, 2020"I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course; I have kept the faith." II Timothy 4-7Mrs. Jacquetta "Jackie" Still Dillard, 86, of 49 Spyglass Lane, Stafford, Va., our beloved mother and friend peacefully transitioned to her home in heaven on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Va.She was born in Henry County, Va. to the late Willie Still and Cassie Hairston Still on May 22, 1934. Jacquetta married Leroy Dillard on March 4, 1961. They were blessed with three daughters, the late Lisa Dillard, Bridget Carter, and Karen Tolson.She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Still; mother, Cassie Hairston Still; daughter, Lisa Dillard; sister, Lillie Mae Still; and brothers, Billy Still, John Dennis Still, Wesley Dehart Still, and Dr. Samuel Clay Still Sr.Jacquetta "Jackie" Still Dillard leaves the following to cherish her memory, her husband, Leroy; two daughters, Dr. Bridget Carter (Carey) of Stafford, Virginia and Karen Tolson (Martin) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; four grandchildren, Carey Jr., Christina Noelle, Marty Jr., and Michael; her sister-in-law, Mrs. Cleta Still (Samuel); nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends who all loved her.Jacquetta attended elementary school and graduated three years ahead of her class from Albert Harris High School in Martinsville, Va. in 1950. She matriculated to the Agricultural & Technical College of North Carolina (A & T State University) where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in English and minored in Social Studies. She was crowned Miss A & T and she was her Freshman Class Assistant Secretary. Jacquetta was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and the Suburbanite Club. She continued her education by enrolling in the University of Virginia, where she graduated with a Master of Education degree. She retired from the Henry County Public School System with over 20 years of service.In her youth, Jacquetta Still Dillard attended her Uncle Bishop Robert Hairston's church (Greater New Bethel Church). She later joined St. Paul's High Street Baptist Church during the time that Pastor Dr. Hezekiah Morris was pastor. She was a dedicated, faithful, and active member of St. Paul's High Street Baptist Church until her death.For those who knew her, they knew three profound things about her and that was her devotion to the Lord, her love of her family, and her dedication as an educator. She devoted her entire life to serving the Lord and instilled in her children, her grandchildren, and anybody else's children a deep set of Christian values and spiritual beliefs. There was never a day that she was not reading the bible, studying the word, listening to sermons and hymns, and writing hours and hours of prayers for those that she loved and for those that she felt was in need of prayer.Jacquetta "Jackie" Dillard made sure that her children were raised in the church and she surrounded them with God's word and teachings. The beauty that her daughters and grandchildren found in their mother and grandmother was that she instilled in them that there was nothing that God could not do. When they were faced with adversity, they prayed. When they needed anything, they prayed. When there seemed to be no way out of any way, they prayed. Her walk with the Lord made them have an undying faith in the wonders of God. The beautiful spirit of Jackie is that she gave selflessly of her heart. She loved her nieces, nephews, and younger cousins like they were her very own children and she took care of many generations of children. If you knew Jackie you knew that she had an intellectual mind, a fiery spirit and she had no problems telling you what was on her mind. She was unapologetic but you knew the words she spoke were in love and from her heart. Even her doctors said that what they loved most about her was that she spoke her mind and he knew where she stood.In her own words, "Life has its up's and down's. Nothing on this earth can keep me down. God has been my life and salvation. Throughout my years God has hidden me under the cover of His wings. God has watched over me when I was in danger of losing my life. She believed in Isaiah 40:31 KJV "But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint."Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. At the C. R. V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with the Rev. Matthew Brown eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. with the CDC guidelines in place, requiring a face covering and social distancing. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va.Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Dillard family.