I am so sorry for your loss. Mr Beal gave me my very first job at Maxway when I was in high school. He taught me so many things while working under him and I carry all the values and lessons with me today. He was a kind soul, one of the softest spoken men that I have ever met. I always looked up to him and seen him treat people with the upmost respect and I never heard a harsh word or tone from him. My prayers go out to his family and friends. Rest In Peace Mr.Beal

Shirley Wagner (Haynes) Work April 8, 2022