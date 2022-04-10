Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Beal Jr.
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
James Beal Jr.

James Beal Jr., 76, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born in Oxford, N.C., on May 28, 1945, to the late James Beal Sr. and the late Gladys Claiborne Beal.

James retired from Variety Wholesalers after managing several Roses, PH Rose and Maxway stores for 50 years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and watching his grandchildren when they played sports.

James is survived by his son, Tony Beal (Amy); daughter, Shannon Newman (Eddie); grandchildren, Austin Davis, Stacey Hunt, Brittany Fulcher, Ashley Pryor, Michael Short, Lyndsey Newman, and Mason Newman; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jo Mangum, Patsy Hicks (David), Pat Leith (Steve) and Gail Lane.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Brain Injury Awareness at biausa.org, the SPCA of Martinsville or Peace's Chapel Baptist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Frank Frazier, 4149 Sawmill Road, Oxford, NC 27565.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.

Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Beal family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr Beal gave me my very first job at Maxway when I was in high school. He taught me so many things while working under him and I carry all the values and lessons with me today. He was a kind soul, one of the softest spoken men that I have ever met. I always looked up to him and seen him treat people with the upmost respect and I never heard a harsh word or tone from him. My prayers go out to his family and friends. Rest In Peace Mr.Beal
Shirley Wagner (Haynes)
Work
April 8, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. kelly bryson
anne Bryson
Friend
April 7, 2022
James was the best brother. He was a quiet man and treated everyone the way he wanted to be treated. I never heard him say anything cross about anyone. You will be missed by your baby sister but I know you are not hurting and suffering and you are in heaven with all of our loved ones. I will see you again someday.
Gail Lane
Sister
April 5, 2022
Go rest high,James, your work is done. I had the pleasure of representing James in the sale of 2 homes. He loved his cabin on Cherokee Hills but reconciled to leaving it to others. He was a very smart, honourable man who loved family and God. He will be missed. Prayers and love to the family.
Marlene Dalton
Friend
April 5, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Beal hired many of my students and provided them with an excellent first job experience.
Penny Byrd
April 4, 2022
Prayers uplifted for you all.
Teresa Hodges
April 4, 2022
I shop at maxway and I have met mr Beal several times I told him my maiden name is Beal and that back in the day Wendy be related he smiled and said maybe we are kinfolk the family has my sincere sympathy God Bless
April 4, 2022
James was one of the kindest people you will ever know. He was a quiet man, like daddy. He loved his family and would lend a helping hand to everyone. Rest in peace. You are home now and in no pain. You will be missed but never forgotten. I love you.
Jo Mangum
Sister
April 4, 2022
My first boss at my first job back in 1987 at Maxway. I knew when he fired up his pipe it was nearing closing time :) Always liked working for him and would see him either at the store or out somewhere and we always had a handshake and a few minutes to chat. I miss seeing him every time I go. That will always be his store to me. My condolences and heartfelt prayers to his whole family.
David Peters
Friend
April 3, 2022
Thoughts and prayers
Brad Cline
Friend
April 3, 2022
Sorry to hear of James' passing. God bless the family in this time of need.
Darcie Harris
Friend
April 3, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Sharon Moore
Acquaintance
April 3, 2022
Sending lots of love and prayers to you all!
Kiim Jackson
Family
April 3, 2022
You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord wrap His loving arms around you during your time of sorrow.
RE & Sally Ann Turner
Friend
April 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results