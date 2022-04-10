James Beal Jr.
James Beal Jr., 76, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born in Oxford, N.C., on May 28, 1945, to the late James Beal Sr. and the late Gladys Claiborne Beal.
James retired from Variety Wholesalers after managing several Roses, PH Rose and Maxway stores for 50 years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and watching his grandchildren when they played sports.
James is survived by his son, Tony Beal (Amy); daughter, Shannon Newman (Eddie); grandchildren, Austin Davis, Stacey Hunt, Brittany Fulcher, Ashley Pryor, Michael Short, Lyndsey Newman, and Mason Newman; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jo Mangum, Patsy Hicks (David), Pat Leith (Steve) and Gail Lane.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Brain Injury Awareness at biausa.org
, the SPCA of Martinsville or Peace's Chapel Baptist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Frank Frazier, 4149 Sawmill Road, Oxford, NC 27565.
