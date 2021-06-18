James "Jamie" Powhatan Davis Jr.
November 8, 1949 - June 12, 2021
James "Jamie" Powhatan Davis Jr., age 71, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, passed away the afternoon of Saturday, June 12, 2021, surrounded in love by his wife and children. Born on November 8, 1949, in Martinsville, Virginia, the son of James Powhatan Davis Sr. and Imogene Snead Davis. He attended Martinsville High School where he was first team All-State in football and was all-County in basketball. Davis received a full scholarship to play football at the University of Virginia, where he was a football letterman, an Academic Dean's List recipient, member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and part of the class of 1972.
After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Finance, he worked for Dupont for over 14 years. He then found his true passion for helping individuals and families gain financial literacy and stayed in the financial services industry for the rest of his life. He was a past-President and current board member of River Place subdivision, a member of the UVA Alumni Association and member of Duluth United Methodist Church. Jamie was a truly dedicated and loving family man, who enjoyed traveling, cooking and sports. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hiking and running, having run the New York and D.C. Marathons. He was a voracious reader, in fact, you never saw him without a book. He always told his children to "live, love, laugh and learn -- everyday!".
Jamie is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Joyce Barrow Davis of Peachtree Corners, Georgia and children, Tyler Bass Davis of Milton, Georgia, and Callie Barrow Andrioff of Woodstock, Georgia. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by sister, Patricia Davis Belcher of Powder Springs, Georgia, and eight precious grandchildren. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin Bedford Davis and his parents, James Powhatan Davis Sr. and Imogene Snead Davis of Martinsville, Virginia.
The family will gather with friends and family for visitation and a memorial service on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Memorial service will follow, with Dr. Tommy Green officiating from 2 until 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Virginia Alumni Association. https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/18981/donations/new
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 18, 2021.