James Powhatan "Jamie" Davis Jr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory - Peachtree Corners
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA
James "Jamie" Powhatan Davis Jr.

November 8, 1949 - June 12, 2021

James "Jamie" Powhatan Davis Jr., age 71, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, passed away the afternoon of Saturday, June 12, 2021, surrounded in love by his wife and children. Born on November 8, 1949, in Martinsville, Virginia, the son of James Powhatan Davis Sr. and Imogene Snead Davis. He attended Martinsville High School where he was first team All-State in football and was all-County in basketball. Davis received a full scholarship to play football at the University of Virginia, where he was a football letterman, an Academic Dean's List recipient, member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and part of the class of 1972.

After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Finance, he worked for Dupont for over 14 years. He then found his true passion for helping individuals and families gain financial literacy and stayed in the financial services industry for the rest of his life. He was a past-President and current board member of River Place subdivision, a member of the UVA Alumni Association and member of Duluth United Methodist Church. Jamie was a truly dedicated and loving family man, who enjoyed traveling, cooking and sports. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hiking and running, having run the New York and D.C. Marathons. He was a voracious reader, in fact, you never saw him without a book. He always told his children to "live, love, laugh and learn -- everyday!".

Jamie is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Joyce Barrow Davis of Peachtree Corners, Georgia and children, Tyler Bass Davis of Milton, Georgia, and Callie Barrow Andrioff of Woodstock, Georgia. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by sister, Patricia Davis Belcher of Powder Springs, Georgia, and eight precious grandchildren. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin Bedford Davis and his parents, James Powhatan Davis Sr. and Imogene Snead Davis of Martinsville, Virginia.

The family will gather with friends and family for visitation and a memorial service on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Memorial service will follow, with Dr. Tommy Green officiating from 2 until 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Virginia Alumni Association. https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/18981/donations/new Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory - Peachtree Corners
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory - Peachtree Corners
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA
5 Entries
For some reason I looked up Jamie this afternoon & found his death notice . I was Jamie's freshman YANKEE roommate at UVA in 1968. He was good for me and after I got ask to leave UVA ... I lost track. Please give his wife my e-mail
David a. DeBra
Friend
November 9, 2021
I really like Jamie he was a great guy and I hope to see him in heaven, I had two strokes One in June 2020 and I had another stroke in January of 2021 And I always like to watch his show on YouTube videos rest in peace: Jamie Davis
Mike McClure
July 18, 2021
Please ACCEPT my DEEPEST and HEARTFELT SYMPATHY . I'm so sorry for your LOSS. May the god who binds up the BROKEN HEARTED COMFORTS all who MOURN and SUSTAIN your family DURING this challenging time. ( ISAIAH 61:1,2)
Sara
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. The Bible provides a wonderful hope that can help us feel comforted when losing someone we love.
C. ARCE
June 24, 2021
My deepest love & condolences to the Davis family. So many great times in River Place! Thank you Jamie for all the great times. You will be missed
Karen Reidinger Stewart
Friend
June 18, 2021
