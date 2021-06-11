Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Harold Draper Sr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home - Martinsville
103 Clearview Dr.
Martinsville, VA
James Harold Draper Sr.

April 17, 1935 - June 7, 2021

The Rev. James Harold Draper Sr., 86, of Bassett, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. He was born in Martinsville, on April 17, 1935, to the late Roy Draper and Sadie Johnson Hankins.

James retired after 21 years of service in the United States Air Force and then later went into the ministry. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Henry Carroll and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" H. Robertson.

Surviving are his wife, Elinor Shively Draper; one son, Jimmy H. Draper Jr. and his wife, Jennifer; two daughters, Robbin D. Bryant and Brenda D. and husband, Donald Ray Kirks; one brother, Robert "Bobby" W. Hankins; two sisters, Betty D. Harrell and Donna H. Finley and several nieces and nephews.

It was the request of James that donations be made to the following originations; International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P.O. Box 96105 Washington, DC. 20090, Gideons International P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN. 37214, Franklin Graham Ministries, 1 Billy Graham Park Way Charlotte, NC. 28201 or the Prillaman Baptist Church, 3480 Prillaman Switch Road, Ferrum, VA. 24088.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday June 11, 2021, with full military honors provided by the Martinsville-Henry Co. Veterans Memorial Honor Guard in Roselawn Burial Park and Pastor Mike Magnani will officiate services. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park is entrusted with arrangements.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home - Martinsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home - Martinsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
One of my favorite Food Lion customers! Such a sweet man.. I will miss him.
Lori Durham-Spencer
Other
June 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Will keep y'all in my prayers.
Ramona Newcomb
Other
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results