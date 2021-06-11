James Harold Draper Sr.April 17, 1935 - June 7, 2021The Rev. James Harold Draper Sr., 86, of Bassett, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. He was born in Martinsville, on April 17, 1935, to the late Roy Draper and Sadie Johnson Hankins.James retired after 21 years of service in the United States Air Force and then later went into the ministry. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Henry Carroll and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" H. Robertson.Surviving are his wife, Elinor Shively Draper; one son, Jimmy H. Draper Jr. and his wife, Jennifer; two daughters, Robbin D. Bryant and Brenda D. and husband, Donald Ray Kirks; one brother, Robert "Bobby" W. Hankins; two sisters, Betty D. Harrell and Donna H. Finley and several nieces and nephews.It was the request of James that donations be made to the following originations; International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P.O. Box 96105 Washington, DC. 20090, Gideons International P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN. 37214, Franklin Graham Ministries, 1 Billy Graham Park Way Charlotte, NC. 28201 or the Prillaman Baptist Church, 3480 Prillaman Switch Road, Ferrum, VA. 24088.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday June 11, 2021, with full military honors provided by the Martinsville-Henry Co. Veterans Memorial Honor Guard in Roselawn Burial Park and Pastor Mike Magnani will officiate services. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park is entrusted with arrangements.