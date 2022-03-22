Menu
James Robert Fortner
James Robert Fortner

James Robert Fortner, 52 of Martinsville passed on Monday, March 21, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Service Chapel
1425 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, VA
Robbie was one of the most kind people I´ve ever known. He shared his love for music with me and we bonded. One evening we decided to take a drive to hear music at Mountain Valley. It was a full moon with a sky full of bright stars. I´ll never forget how excited Robbie was. He took lots of pictures and posted them on Facebook the next day. He was so happy to hear live music but he was still focused on the beautiful sky. He was right. All things beautiful are in the sky including our friend and loved one Robbie. I know he´s with Jesus. May God comfort the family knowing that Robbie was a true friend and a wonderful person. Each of you are in my prayers. Prayers uplifted
Janice Harris
Friend
March 22, 2022
I being knowing robbie,for a long time I was 18 or 19 years old when I met robbie he was a great guy he was my side kick for many years eat out n having fun of cooking out,celebrating things he taught my son (bryson) many things playing football,gave him basketball goal,I can't explain of how he was a great friend to children adults n was loving n caring about life you surely gonna be missed my friend lov you man ,,,,ONE LAST TIME 4 YOU ,,WATSUP
Junior palmer
March 22, 2022
