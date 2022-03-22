Robbie was one of the most kind people I´ve ever known. He shared his love for music with me and we bonded. One evening we decided to take a drive to hear music at Mountain Valley. It was a full moon with a sky full of bright stars. I´ll never forget how excited Robbie was. He took lots of pictures and posted them on Facebook the next day. He was so happy to hear live music but he was still focused on the beautiful sky. He was right. All things beautiful are in the sky including our friend and loved one Robbie. I know he´s with Jesus. May God comfort the family knowing that Robbie was a true friend and a wonderful person. Each of you are in my prayers. Prayers uplifted

Janice Harris Friend March 22, 2022