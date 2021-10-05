James "Jimmy" Price Garrett Jr.
James "Jimmy" Price Garrett Jr., age 77, passed away peacefully at home, on October 2, 2021, after months of declining health. Jimmy was born on February 23, 1944, to the late James and Mary Kathryn Garrett and lived his entire life on the Garrett Family Farm.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will follow in the Garrett Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
He was a 1962 graduate of Morehead High School and began working as a draftsman for Karastan. He would go on to work for DuPont for 38 years before retiring in 2002. While working at DuPont, he met Darnelle Ruth Hall. They married on July 23, 1965 and enjoyed 37 years of marriage before she passed away in 2002.
Jimmy loved the land and loved to share his love of his cows and horses with everyone. He was fiercely protective and devoted to his family and was a wonderful husband, Daddy, Papa, brother, uncle, and neighbor.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Mary Beth Garrett Slaughter and husband, Lee, Lorri Garrett Crotts and husband, Travis, and Jaime Price Garrett; grandchildren, Logan Willis, Ryke Willis, Carter Crotts, Claire Irving, and Wyatt Irving; siblings, Cynthia Garrett Zurflueh, Anne Garrett Duckson and husband Ralph, Len Garrett and wife, Gail, and his baby sister, that he loved as his own, Kathryn Garrett Tuttle and husband, Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Jimmy's love of Christmas and children, the family suggests sponsoring a child through the Salvation Army this Christmas or mailing a donation to Rockingham County Salvation Army, P.O. Box 686 Reidsville, NC 27323.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 5, 2021.