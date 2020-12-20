Can't believe this, I am so sorry . Hate to hear Uncle Jim has passed. Man, I am so sorry .

Teresa, Jason, Bobby, Carrie and Jimmy I love you guys an always be my family If you all need anything , would love to hear from you all , reach out to mom on Facebook she will get you my number. Last time I saw him he gave me a $20 & told me to go to the movies said it was on him ...with his big ole smile.

Praying for peace for you all.

Laura (Bond) McDaniel Friend December 21, 2020