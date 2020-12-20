To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Bobby Angel Teresa Jimmy Carrie and all the grandbabies I am so sorry for y'all's loss I am praying that our father gives you peace in y'all's heart knowing that Jim is with Aunt Shirley his mama Uncle James his dad his aunt Linda my mama granny Adkins and many others but most important Jesus I am sure they were shouting and singing when he came home I love you guys if you need anything Bobby has my number
BETH Weaver
December 23, 2020
Teresa, Bobby and Angel I am saddened to hear of Jim Ed's passing. He loved his family especially his grandkids. Madison sends her love to you all!
Barbara Clark
Friend
December 22, 2020
My heart is breaking I will miss you uncle Jim, and I will always hold the memories behind 57 grocery dear to my heart. Aunt Teresa I love you and I am so sorry. I am praying for you Jimmy Bobby Carrie Angel and all those beautiful grandbabies.
Kelly Hawks
December 22, 2020
Can't believe this, I am so sorry . Hate to hear Uncle Jim has passed. Man, I am so sorry . Teresa, Jason, Bobby, Carrie and Jimmy I love you guys an always be my family If you all need anything , would love to hear from you all , reach out to mom on Facebook she will get you my number. Last time I saw him he gave me a $20 & told me to go to the movies said it was on him ...with his big ole smile. Praying for peace for you all.
Laura (Bond) McDaniel
Friend
December 21, 2020
Condolences to the entire family. I didn't know Jim, but his Dad James was my first cousin and I knew his Mom Shirley from my high school and graduation class of 1961. Rest in peace Jim.
Larry Greer
Family
December 21, 2020
Teresa, I an so very sry to hear of Jim's passing. You will be in me thoughts and prayers.
Peggie Ausburne
Friend
December 21, 2020
Wanted to send my condolences to Jim's family Teresa and everyone
Michelle
December 20, 2020
I would like to send my condolences to jim ed family. I knew him growing up. He was such a cool guy. To Teresa and the family I'm praying for God's peace and comfort for you at this time of your loss.
Carolyn Lamell
Friend
December 19, 2020
Sharlene Hancock
Friend
December 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. YOU WILL BE MISSED!!LOVE YOU MY FRIEND