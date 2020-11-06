James Howard "Jamie" Walker Jr.
October 16, 1959 - October 28, 2020
James Howard "Jamie" Walker Jr., 61, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born on October 16, 1959 in Martinsville, Va. to the late James Howard Walker Sr., and Patsy Ann Wyatt Robertson.
Mr. Walker worked in radio, television, and print media for over 25 years. An accomplished musician, he played with numerous groups and bands and taught many students over the years bringing his unique style and sense of humor to all that he met, most recently at Victory Baptist Academy, at home and online.
He is survived by his half-brother, Brian Robinson of Martinsville, Va.; second cousin, Bill Wyatt (Patti); nephews, Nick Robinson and Alex Robinson (Chrissy) of Martinsville, Va.; stepmom, Patricia L. Walker of Martinsville, Va.; half-brother, William Michael Walker (Teresa) of Mayodan, N.C.; niece, Heather M. Pickle (Richard), nephew, Justin M. Walker (Beth), great-niece, Emma M. Pickle; and great-nephews, Skyler and Kaiden Walker.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 6, 2020.